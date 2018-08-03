Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,825 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 44,840,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,645,000 after acquiring an additional 341,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,692,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,044,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,530,000 after acquiring an additional 309,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

SYSCO stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

