KBR (KBR) Rating Reiterated by Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton reissued their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report released on Monday. Drexel Hamilton currently has a $22.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

“We note that Aspire added to revenue and costs in the period (Aspire is the UK project for housing/food service of the UK military). We continue to see the potential for an acceleration in growth from higher government budgets. Going forward, we estimate the company will grow Government Services revenue internally at north of 3%-6% CAGR (excluding acquisitions). The company’s largest contract, LOGCAP (roughly 10% of divisional revenue), is up for re-bid late fall, and we believe the company is well-positioned. In fact, we anticipate some up-sizing” in the current LOGCAP contract between now and the end of the year.”,” Drexel Hamilton’s analyst commented.

Get KBR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

KBR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.03. 113,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,396. KBR has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 5.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 60,414 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 675,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.