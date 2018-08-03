Kathleen M. Gutmann Sells 1,700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United Parcel Service opened at $118.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.