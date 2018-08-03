KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,018 shares of company stock worth $9,472,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services opened at $59.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

