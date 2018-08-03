Kaman (KAMN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kaman traded down $0.26, hitting $65.34, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 145,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,372. Kaman has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $463.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kaman will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other Kaman news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.53 per share, with a total value of $139,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kaman by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

