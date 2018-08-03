Kamada (KMDA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Kamada traded up $0.05, reaching $5.80, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.17%. equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kamada stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Kamada worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

