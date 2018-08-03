Kadant Inc. (KAI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kadant were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 307,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.