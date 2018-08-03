K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $719,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 21,872.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,192,000 after buying an additional 5,842,253 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,195 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the period. Northern Cross LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,527 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $146,182,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger opened at $65.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.