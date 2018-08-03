Just Eat’s (JE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday.

JE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 935 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 877.06 ($11.52).

Just Eat stock traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 799.40 ($10.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 544 ($7.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 906 ($11.90).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans purchased 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 801 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($65,650.22).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

