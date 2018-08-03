JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €87.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.63 ($106.63).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement opened at €70.38 ($82.80) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.