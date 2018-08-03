JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €39.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €39.00 ($45.88) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.98 ($55.27).

Zalando opened at €48.82 ($57.44) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

