JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (DG) a €101.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.71 ($110.25).

Vinci opened at €82.08 ($96.56) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

