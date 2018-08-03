Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 23232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The firm has a market cap of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 5.17.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

