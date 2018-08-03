Jorge J. Garcia Sells 3,000 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP) Stock

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $149,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Popular stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

