Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Insider Sells £36,533.65 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Annette Kelleher sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,709 ($48.73), for a total transaction of £36,533.65 ($48,001.12).

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,657 ($48.05). 148,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,681 ($35.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,511 ($46.13).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported GBX 208.40 ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 207.90 ($2.73) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 58.25 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $21.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.56) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,816.67 ($50.15).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

