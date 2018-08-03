Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $131.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

