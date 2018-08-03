Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 342 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $128.81 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

