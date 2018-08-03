Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 400 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group opened at $145.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

