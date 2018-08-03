Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in TheStreet, Inc. (TST)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in TheStreet were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TheStreet by 244.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TheStreet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TheStreet in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TheStreet by 197.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TheStreet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,316,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 261,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of TheStreet stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. TheStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $112.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.36.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). TheStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

