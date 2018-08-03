JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $312,909.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,716.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $482,839. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 178.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 75.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 781.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

