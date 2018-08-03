Jefferies Financial Group Boosts LHC Group (LHCG) Price Target to $120.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark set a $110.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

LHCG stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

