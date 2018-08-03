Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) a $98.00 Price Target

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) has been assigned a $98.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

NUS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $75.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,440 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

