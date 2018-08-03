Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million.

Janus Henderson Group traded down $0.08, reaching $29.17, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 36,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,885. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Bank of America lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

