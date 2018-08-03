Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $592.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million.

Janus Henderson Group traded down $0.08, reaching $29.17, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 36,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,885. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Bank of America lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

