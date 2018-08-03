Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (FXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA:FXG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

Get First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,975. First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA:FXG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.