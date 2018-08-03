Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 271.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 290.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $155,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 246.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $43.51 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

