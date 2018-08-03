Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 166,250 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $580,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,670,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF opened at $18.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.