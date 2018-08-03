Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cotiviti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cotiviti by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,039,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 214,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cotiviti by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,539,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cotiviti by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 431,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cotiviti by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,017,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $222,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,550. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTV opened at $44.62 on Friday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

