James P. Dunigan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director James P. Dunigan bought 1,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $25,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,563.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PFS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 684.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 172,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.