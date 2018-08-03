James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. Sells 505 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stock

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ultimate Software Group traded down $2.43, reaching $282.99, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,135. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $221.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.