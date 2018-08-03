Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.