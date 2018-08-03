Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,222,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,353,000 after purchasing an additional 321,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $136.74 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

