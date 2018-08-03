Jabil Inc (JBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Jabil stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,841,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 162,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,374,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

