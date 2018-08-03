J.Jill Inc (JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,748 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 29th total of 1,231,213 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 2,403.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JILL opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.49. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

