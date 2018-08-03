Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iterum Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0240004053935 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 3,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,250. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, insider Michael W. Dunne purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 965,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,287.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

