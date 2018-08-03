Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 2,310 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $88.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

