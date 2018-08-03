iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,547,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $167.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.