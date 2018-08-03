iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $360,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF opened at $199.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $199.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

