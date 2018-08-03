iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Management Co now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1652 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.