iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.72 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.