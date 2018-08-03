iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Position Lifted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after buying an additional 580,556 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,962.4% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 52,566 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF opened at $50.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

