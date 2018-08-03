iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 354,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 264,301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,663,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,719,000 after buying an additional 141,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF opened at $49.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1304 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

