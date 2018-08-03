iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Lifted by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $284.23 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $243.45 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

