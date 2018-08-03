Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/6/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals opened at $19.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.81. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,051 shares of company stock worth $1,210,062 in the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 627.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

