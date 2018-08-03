Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.72.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.24, reaching $19.19, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 689,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,105. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,632.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

