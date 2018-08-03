Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.33%.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

