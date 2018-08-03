Iridium Communications (IRDM) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.
IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
Iridium Communications opened at $18.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.
