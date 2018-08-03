Iridium Communications (IRDM) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Iridium Communications opened at $18.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

