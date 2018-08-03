Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 120,506 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne opened at $34.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.41 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

