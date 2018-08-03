Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,732 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $329,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,522,000 after acquiring an additional 536,165 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,345,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,313,000 after acquiring an additional 205,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 362,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global opened at $197.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.