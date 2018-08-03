Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Dougherty & Co upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 49973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,414 shares of company stock worth $7,745,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000.

The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

