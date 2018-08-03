Iradimed Corp (IRMD) VP Steven M. Nardi Sells 7,662 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Steven M. Nardi sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $182,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Iradimed traded up $1.15, hitting $25.05, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,162. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. equities analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

